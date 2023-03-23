Zachary Levi’s superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the second instalment of the Shazam franchise under the DC universe, saw an opposite box office result than what the actor had assumed. Nobody had ever expected this outcome, and ever since the trailer and movie were released, a lot was said and slammed about it by the fans.

Now, Zachary opened up about what could go wrong with the box office disaster, and it seemed he took an indirect dig at Warner Bros as he penned on his Twitter handle. Keep scrolling to get the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No doubt Zachary Levi, who reprised Shazam’s role once again after the first film, is quite disappointed with the box office result. As per reports, the director of the movie David F. Sandberg had already shared that he won’t be coming for another superhero movie, however, no such statements have been issued by Levi.

In a recent tweet, Zachary Levi talked about what went wrong for their film Shazam 2 for it to tank at the box office and what seemed like an indirect dig at Warner Bros, he didn’t want to point fingers at anyone. But at the same time, he revealed that his movie could have done better with a more suitable marketing strategy. He wrote, “This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame.”

Check out the tweet here:

Well, Shazam 2 could not create the buzz the fans had expected, as most of its special tricks and cameos were already revealed before the film’s release, resulting in the loss of the movie’s charm. Maybe if it was catered to the right audience, Shazam! Fury of the Gods could have done better at the box office.

What do you think about Zachary Levi’s thoughts about Shazam 2’s box office failure? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Shazam 2 Director Admits He Was Unsure Of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Cameo & Had A Plan B Ready: “I Was Like, ‘It’s Not Really Gonna Happen’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News