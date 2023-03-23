Hollywood star Tom Cruise might be basking in the glory of his professional life after delivering a mega-blockbuster with Top Gun: Maverick but all does not seem well on the personal front. The 60-year-old, who is father to daughter Suri with former partner Katie Holmes, has reportedly not been in touch with her for a long time.

According to newly reports surfaced, Tom Cruise continues to remain distant from Suri and apparently the actor is not a part of her life. For the unversed, Tom and Katie welcomed Suri in 2006 but split their ways in 2011. Tom has continued to remain estranged from his daughter for quite some time. Read on to know the scoop.

Tom from his 2012 defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media had admitted that he had not seen Suri for 3 months right after he and Katie went in different directions. An insider close to the publication Page Six spilled the beans that Tom Cruise is not involved in Suri’s life. The Mission: Impossible star. In 2013, Tom told his lawyers, “Listen, when there is a divorce things change” adding, “It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation.” According to another report, Suri has started applying to colleges as she wants to study fashion. Reports also suggest that Tom Cruise’s former partner Katie Holmes does not want her to stay in New York. Tom is supposed to pay for Suri’s higher education and the amount comes close to $400,000 annually until Suri turns 18.

It is also believed that Scientology played a crucial role in why Tom Cruise got separated from his daughter. When asked whether Katie Holmes left him “in part to protect Suri from Scientology”, Tom at the time asserted, “That was one of the assertions, yes.”

Earlier, a Page Six birdie spilled the beans on Tom being separated from Suri saying, “This is his loss, his issue, his problem” adding, “He must be really brainwashed.”

