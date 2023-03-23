Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been running in the theatres since last Friday but it is somewhat not getting a very good response at the box office. Led by Zachary Levi and directed by David F. Sandberg, the film was in the news due to several reasons including Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo. The director now shared that he had a backup plan if Gal couldn’t make it to the film. His plan B was Helen Mirren, who is also a part of Shazam 2.

Helen plays the role of Hespera, one of the daughters of Atlas. With the shifting of the powers in the DC Studios, Sandberg was unsure whether he could get Gal for the desired cameo. That is what made him come up with a backup plan.

According to a report in FandomWire, after the newly formed DCU gave no confirmation about whether Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill will be a part of it, the Shazam 2 director had to make changes to the script. Sandberg said, “So for this one, Wonder Woman was in the script and I was like, ‘It’s not really gonna happen.’ I mean, it makes sense because of the mythology and the Greek gods and everything, but it’s like, ‘I don’t believe it’s gonna happen.'”

Speaking about his alternate plan for the Shazam 2, Sandberg revealed, “It’s like, ‘Sure. Yeah.’ So that’s when I started thinking, ‘Okay, so when we don’t get her, how do we solve it?’ Because it’s such a big– we have to have it in the movie. So I was like, ‘Okay, we need some other god then, I guess. Can we have [Helen Mirren’s] character actually survive? It’s gonna be so lame if she shows up.’ But that was sort of my Plan B.”

Luckily, the director Gal Gadot made it for Shazam 2 and fans got to see Wonder Woman in the film; which could probably be the last time fans would see her as the Amazonian Princess.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi and directed by David F. Sandberg released in the theatres on 17th March.

