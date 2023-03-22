Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is a huge celebrity whose stardom is just unmeasurable. But the actor is known for being very humble and down to earth. He also manages to keep his personal life private, which is quite a task for a public figure like him. He was the most eligible bachelor in tinsel town for a long time until 2019 when he made his public debut with his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. That literally broke a lot of female fans’ hearts. But grab that box of tissue and find out who Alexdra Grant is. Here’s everything you need to know about John Wick 4 star’s girlfriend.

As per reports, Keanu and Grant held hands several times last year. They have been friends together for a very long time as well.

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend is actually as amazing as the actor himself, maybe even more than that. Alexandra Grant is professionally a visual artist who speaks multiple languages, including French and Spanish. In 2019, she told the LA Weekly that she grew up in Mexico City, Washington DC and Paris between ‘languages and cultures.’

Alexandra Grant being the daughter of professors, yes plural taught in a few schools across the States. She has also worked as a college professor. Around 2012-2014 she mentored in the Pacific Northwest College of Art’s Distance MFA program and then continued it the following year in 2015 at Syracuse University. Grant and Keanu Reeves even collaborated together over books.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Grant (@grantalexandra)

In 2011 Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant joined hands to publish their work Ode To Happiness. The picture book showcases Grant’s art and Reeves’ written work. The book marks their debut in the field. After that in 2017, she and the actor co-founded a publishing house named X Artist’s Books or XAB.

The list doesn’t end yet Alexandra Grant’s Instagram account reveals she is ordained to officiate weddings. The artist shared a picture of her officiating a wedding. Grant is also a philanthropist. She made a project called grantLOVE in 2008 that creates and sells original art pieces to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits. The project created by Grant has reportedly benefitted quite a few by raising funds.

For the record, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant met at a social event in 2009 and shared a deep friendship before they became couples. Reeves‘ John Wick 4 co-star Rina Sawayama shared her thoughts on the couple recently. She and Keanu were in Berlin shooting for their film, and Grant was there. Speaking of the couple, Rina said, “They’re wonderful. We actually spent some time in Berlin … had some dinners, and it was great group dinners, and that was wonderful. Beautiful, beautiful as a couple, beautiful people.”

As for Keanu Reeves-led John Wick: Chapter 4, the film will be released on 24th March.

