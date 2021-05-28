Japanese-British pop superstar Rina Sawayama is set to star alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

Advertisement

“I’m so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4,” Stahelski said.

Advertisement

Details about her role are still under wraps. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski, reports deadline.com. The script is by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing, with Reeves and Louise Rosner as executive producers.

The film begins production this summer, shooting on location in France, Germany and Japan.

Sawayama, who was born in Japan and raised in North London studied politics, psychology and sociology at Cambridge University. She had a stint of modelling, which she used to fund some of her early music.

Meanwhile, the release date of the Keanu Reeves-starrer “John Wick 4” has been pushed from May 21, 2021, release to May 22, 2022, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“As audiences from around the world head back to theatres, most will return feeling that specialness that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer,” said Damon Wolf, Lionsgate’s chief marketing officer and head of global distribution, reports usatoday.com.

“Lionsgate is thrilled to present such a wide variety of films with many more to come. From great branded IP to unique stories from new voices, the terrifying reimagined and some truly hysterical comedy, we join with our partners in an exhibition in welcoming movie lovers back to their favourite theatres with something special for everyone.”

There are some more major changes in release dates of Hollywood films, announced lately. The Kristen Wiig comedy “Barb & Star Go-To Vista Del Mar” moves from July 31 to July 16, 2021. The action sequel, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, reteaming Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, is delayed from August 28 to August 21, 2021. The sports biopic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” is being pushed forward from December 18 to December 10, 2021.

Must Read: Old Trailer Out! M. Night Shyamalan Is Back With A Mind-Bender Where A Holiday Goes Horribly Wrong

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube