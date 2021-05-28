Old Trailer Out! M. Night Shyamalan Is Back With A Mind-Bender Where A Holiday Goes Horribly Wrong

NBCUniversal have just dropped the trailer of their eagerly-anticipated movie OLD and fans cannot wait to see the thrilling tale of the family who is getting old overnight. The movie, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, boasts an impressive cast of Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant and Thomasin McKenzie.

The trailer begins with the family going on a vacation where they take a halt on a beach. Things go haywire as the characters start growing older in just a day and quickly begin to realize they all just have a day to live. Packed with thrilling twists and turns, the director takes you to the lives of the family who tries to escape the sudden mystery of aging.

The trailer was first presented at Super Bowl LV and ever since, fans have been waiting to watch the psychological thriller on the big screen. Inspired by the Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters’ graphic novel ‘Sandcastle’, ‘Old’ is M. Night Shyamalan’s first film since 2019’s ‘Glass’. The Indian origin filmmaker is also known for his successful thrillers like ‘The Sixth sense’, ‘Signs’ and ‘Split’.

The movie synopsis says “This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.”

Watch the trailer here –

