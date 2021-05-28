If there is one anti-hero film that has managed to impress the masses across the globe and also take home an Oscar in recent times, it has to be Joker. While it has been a long time that a sequel to the hit spin-off is in the making is being said by various speculators, and the birdies have that Joaquin Phoenix is being convinced by the makers to reprise, there is a new update about the same.

For the unversed, in 2019, DCEU gave the world Joker, a film set in its own timeline and continuity. This also gave the film to have a completely different vibe than the rest of the DC films. While the studio at first had no trust in the product, the success and acclamation have given them the confidence to invest more. And if the latest reports are to be believed, the director of the first Todd Phillips has come on board for Joker 2 but not to direct. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

Now if the reports in The Hollywood Reporter are to be believed, the makers of Joker 2 have brought back Todd Phillips on board. But the catch is that he is only being hired as the co-writer on the project. There is no clarity of he will take back the director’s seat or not. There is no clarity also on whether Co-writer Scott Silver who worked with Phillips on the first part will join or not.

Meanwhile, there have been numerous speculations around Joker 2. But Joaquin Phoenix had even gone on record that the probability of him doing a sequel is the bare minimum. Later it was also heard that the studio has planned to pay him an amount as massive as $50 Million. It was only a couple of month back that the reports said that the movie still happening no matter what.

The same portal’s report had then read, “So far, every movie and TV show, with the exception of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and set for release in March, HBO Max’s spinoff Gotham PD, and Joker and its planned sequel, will take place in the same universe.”

