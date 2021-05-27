Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai recently released on Zee Plex after getting delayed for a year. The film was released on EID much to the excitement among his fans. Now his father Salim Khan has shared his opinion about the film. Read on to know what he said.

Advertisement

While Salman’s die-hard fans have cheered for the actor after the release of the film, it became his lowest-rated film on IMDb, with a score of 1.7/10. Prabhudheva’s directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.

Advertisement

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan during an interview with Dainik Bhaskar said, “The film prior to this Dabangg 3 was different. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was good and totally different. Radhe is not a great film at all, but commercial cinema has a responsibility that every person can get money. From artists to producers, distributors, exhibitors and every stakeholder should get the money. The one who buys the cinema must get the money. Due to this, the cycle of cinema making and business goes on. On this basis, Salman Khan has performed. Stakeholders of this film are in advantage. Otherwise, Radhe is not that great a film.”

Salim Khan, who is one half of the prolific screenwriting duo of Salim–Javed, also spoke about the prevailing situation in the industry. He has always been unfiltered with his thoughts about whatever Salman Khan attempts. He said that the industry is facing a lack of good screenwriters. “A big problem of the film industry is that there are no good writers here. The reason for this is that the writers do not read literature in Hindi or Urdu. They see anything outside and get involved in Indianising it. The film Zanjeer was a game-changer of Indian cinema. That film made Indian cinema come back on the right path. But since then, the industry has not received the replacement of Salim-Javed yet. In such a situation, what can Salman do?” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s film Antim: The Final Truth along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He is also set to begin shooting for the third instalment in the Tiger franchise.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Legal Team Clarifies The Defamation Case On KRK Is Not Because Of His Radhe’s Review But Something Else!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube