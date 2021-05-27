Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai is one of the finest gangster movies ever made in Bollywood. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the movie had content that pleased both masses and critics alike, which rarely happens. While the movie is cult in itself, there’s one thing very few people would be aware of, and that’s Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif would have been part of it.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Both Priyanka and Katrina were approached to play an important part in a crime thriller. Both were approached to play Rehana’s part in the movie, which they declined for unknown reasons.

Advertisement

Initially, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai went to Priyanka Chopra. She turned it down and the movie further went to Katrina Kaif. She too declined the role. At last, it was Kangana Ranaut who took up the role, and as we all know, she nailed it completely. She played an actress and a love interest of Ajay Devgn in the movie. It could be said that Priyanka and Katrina’s loss turned out to be Kangana‘s gain!

Released in 2010, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai was a huge box office hit by making 55.50 crores in India. It also features Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda and Prachi Desai in key roles.

Meanwhile, last year, on completion of the movie’s 10 years, Randeep Hooda had exclusively revealed that the role of Agnel Wilson was initially offered to Nana Patekar.

Randeep had shared, “Before this movie, I was on a break. I had broken my leg playing polo and I was in dire straits for everything – from money to work. Milan (Luthria) is also a part of my riding club. There standing amongst the horses, he pitched me this role and told me Nana Patekar was supposed to do it but it’s not working out.”

Must Read: When Ram Gopal Varma Said “I’m A Criminal At Heart & Don’t Have The Guts To Be A Gangster”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube