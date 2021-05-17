Kangana Ranaut is a firebomb actress who is known for winning millions of hearts every time she plays a character on the silver screen. Another actor who never failed to make us laugh and cry via his acting was the late Irrfan Khan. Can you imagine a film featuring these two talents?

Well, as per reports, Ranaut and Khan were supposed to star together in a film, but it never saw the light of day. However, at an event, Kangana opened up about how Irrfan felt about sharing screen space with her. In fact, his response flattered her. Read on to know what he said that made the Queen actress happy.

According to a report in Indian Express, in conversation with the media once, Kangana Ranaut recalled a talk she had with Irrfan Khan after the film Tanu Weds Manu released. While narrating the conversation, Kangana said, “I told him we must start that film. He is like – ‘Yeah but ek mayaan me do talware kaise rahengi.’”

Kangana Ranaut then told the media she took this statement as a compliment, adding that she would love to work with someone like Irrfan Khan. She said, “I thought that was a compliment. I would love to have someone like Irrfan sir work with me. Someone who will give a tough competition.”

She continued, “For me, it is a big deal that he thinks that I am a competition for him. It is such a compliment. I am floored and flattered by it.”

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at a Mumbai hospital after battling cancer. We would have surely loved to see Kangana Ranaut and Irrfan feature alongside each other on the silver screen, wouldn’t you?

