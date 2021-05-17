Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The Pakistani beauty debuted in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees back in 2017 and won hearts all over the world. In a recent interview, Mahira expressed her views on the ban on Pakistani artists and that she was ‘scared’ to sign the projects on OTT platforms in India.

Khan will be soon seen narrating one of the stories on Zee5’s upcoming series and revealed that she was offered a lot of digital projects earlier but she turned all of them down.

Talking to Film Companion on the ban of Pakistani artists, Mahira Khan said, “I guess, having experienced it firsthand, it’s just sad. When I think about it… I mean, we have all moved on. That’s what we do, if we don’t have this, we do something else. That’s what happens. But I feel like a great opportunity for the entire subcontinent to come together and collaborate was lost. I think it might happen again. Who knows?”

About turning down the digital content earlier in India, Mahira Khan said, “A lot of the other series were offered to me and at that time… I don’t know if anybody will understand when I say this, I was scared. I was genuinely just scared. It wasn’t about what people say, I was just like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go there.’ And there was some content which was amazing, and I didn’t want to miss out on it.”

Mahira continued and said, “But I was scared and I have no shame in admitting it. Now I am a bit more like, ‘No, come on yaar, you can’t let something that happened, which was political, affect your choices.’ So I don’t think I will do that anymore and I hope that we collaborate, even if it’s on digital or in any way.”

The government banned the Pakistani artists after the URI attack back in 2016. The All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a complete ban on the artists in 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack.

What are your thoughts on Mahira Khan’s point of view on being scared to sign digital content in India? Tell us in the comments below.

