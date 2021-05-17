Salman Khan’s Radhe has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The film is doing pretty well in terms of box office performance and Gautam Gulati’s amazing performance in the film is getting him praises from all over. In an interview, Gulati revealed that he accidentally hit Salman and read to know what happened next.

Gautam plays one of the henchmen in the antagonist, Randeep Hooda’s gang named Girgit.

In an interview with Viral Bollywood, Gautam Gulati spoke about a fight scene with Salman Khan and revealed he was ‘nervous’ for the same. And that’s when the actor spilled the beans and said that he hit the superstar accidentally once.

Gautam said in Hindi, “Halka sa ho gaya tha ek baar (I hit him accidentally once). I was very nervous about the fight scene, honestly. I had to learn some things. As a hero, I know what I have to do; how to fight, how to attack with style. But this time I was playing a villain, so had to learn how to take punches.”

The Radhe actor continued and said, “So once, sir got hit slightly.” Revealing Salman Khan’s reaction, Gautam Gulati said that he was shocked and after he apologized immediately, the superstar told me not to worry. And after that, Gulati made sure that he maintained a distance from anyone he was doing an action sequence with.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 8 winner revealed that his haircut and tattoo was Salman’s idea in Radhe and said, “The tattoo and haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman sir, and I am glad we followed it to the T. The action scenes did require a lot of training, sometimes from morning to night.”

