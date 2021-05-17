Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan broke the internet over the weekend as he marked an important milestone in his life. He graduated from the prestigious University of Southern California and got an actual graduation ceremony, unlike students who did not get a ceremony last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. But, did you know this star kid graduated with Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe’s son Julian Stern?

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. The FRIENDS star Lisa’s son too graduated over the weekend. His pictures, along with photos of Aryan receiving his graduation certificate, went viral on social media. Fans across lauded the young star kid who posed proudly with his bachelor’s degree.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Julian Stern were enrolled in the same course and graduated on Sunday. They were studying at the undergraduate level and were enrolled in the Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production. Along with hundreds of other classmates, these two graduated from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Check out the pictures below :

While Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was conferred with his degree as part of the batch of 2020, Julian Stern received his degree along with the class of 2021. Well, till now, it is not clear whether Aryan’s mum Gauri Khan attended the ceremony or not owing to the pandemic situation in India.

USC School of Cinematic Arts is considered to be one of the top schools in the US to study cinema. Shah Rukh Khan had revealed earlier that Aryan was interested in working behind the camera, but the star kid’s acting aspirations are yet to be known.

What do you have to say about Aryan Khan’s graduation pictures? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Exclusive! Ram Gopal Varma On Taking Terrorists’ Real Names: “I’ll Know They Have A Problem On Getting The Bullet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube