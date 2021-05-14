One of the most popular on-screen couple in Bollywood is none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Both actors have mesmerized the audience time and again with their electrifying chemistry and performances. Off-screen too, the two share a great bond of friendship so much that he even remembers her wedding anniversary date.

The Baazigar actress got married to her ‘first crush’, Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. The two has been happily living in marital bliss to the fullest. Blessed with two kids- Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan, her family is a combination of ‘awesome foursome’!

However, during Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, Ajay Devgn couldn’t remember their wedding date and he went on to say a wrong wedding date on the show. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand rightly remembered his co-star’s wedding anniversary date. Take a look at the video below:

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol share a great bond of friendship now but initially, they didn’t share a great rapport. During a conversation with Indian Express, he said when Aamir Khan had asked him about Kajol, he had said that ‘she is very bad’. Sharing the incident, SRK said, “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen.”

Kajol too later shared her side of the story upon meeting the Badshah of Bollywood for the first time. She said, “I remember Shah Rukh and other actors had a huge hangover when they came on the sets and I was jabbering away in Marathi to his make-up guy. They were like ‘what is that voice. It is going to split open our heads’. He was very grumpy but I kept chatting and finally, he said, ‘Will you please shut up… chup ho jao’. I think that’s how we became friends.”

What do you think about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s friendship? Let us know in the comments.

