You never know what the future holds, which may be one reason why artists say no to featuring in certain productions. Take, for example, Kajol. This actress ruled the ‘90s and early ‘00s with her immaculate performances the audience loved but even rejected a few that would have left a stronger impression on her fans.

The actress, who made a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gha, Fanaa, Baazigar and more, said no to quite a few films that went on to become blockbuster hits.

From Dil Toh Pagal Hai to 3 Idiots, Gadar and more, check out these films that Kajol rejected that earned her opponent’s much love and appreciation.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai (1997)

Director Yash Chopra wanted to cast Kajol as one of the leads in this 1997 love triangle co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit? Well, she wasn’t the first choice but wasn’t last either.

She said no to the role because she did not want to play second fiddle to Madhuri. In fact, in a past interview, Kajol opened up about rejecting this hit and said she felt her role wasn’t substantial enough for her to essay.

Karishma Kapoor took on the role and even received a national award for her performance in the said movie.

Dil Se (1998)

Mani Ratnam is a class director, so it’s shocking to learn that this beauty even said no to him. As per media reports, Kajol was the original choice for the makers of Dil Se to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But as per the actress’ own confession, she said no to the project owning to the dates being asked not matching.

The blockbuster was then passed on to Manisha Koirala, who left a lasting impression with her acting.

Gadar (2001)

Who can forget this cross border romance that was set during the partition of India? We can’t. With such an interesting story, we wonder how could anyone say no, especially an actress as talented as Kajol. But she rejected it, and her reason for it was that didn’t think it was something she wanted to essay on the silver screen.

Well, her loss was Ameesha Patel’s gain. This character got her a lot of love and appreciation.

Veer Zaara (2004)

Yash Chopra’s is a beautiful love story between an Indian Air Force pilot and a Pakistani girl. The director wanted to cash in on the amazing on-screen chemistry SRK and Kajol shared, but for reasons still unknown, the actress said no to the project.

Preity Zinta then essayed the character, and in my opinion, no one could have done it better than her.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Karan Johar and Kajol’s friendship is evident from their collaborations on-screen and their rapport off the cameras. So it isn’t shocking to know that she was KJo’s first choice when it came to playing Naina in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. But the Fanaa actress rejected the role with media reports, even citing the film’s topic being one of the reasons. Other reports state it was the dates that played spoilsport for her.

Eventually, Rani Mukerji bagged the role and was applauded for her performance.

3 Idiots (2009)

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan & Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots set quite a few opening box office records in upon its release. But did you know the female lead was originally offered to Kajol? This is true, and the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress turned down the offer because she was not happy with it.

During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Kajol was asked why she rejected 3 Idiots, and her answer was sassy as ever. She said that when the makers approached her for the character Pia, she showed interest in Madavan’s character Farhan and asked to play that character. But they wanted her as the female lead, so that’s why she said no.

The role was then passed to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was played Pia to perfection.

Another movie Kajol rejected is reportedly YRF’s Mohabbatein, but when asked about it, she says she doesn’t even remember being offered it. Well, that’s Kajol for you. Also, check out this interview where the actress speaks about saying no to movies:

Which of these rejections by Kajol shocked you the most? Let us know in the comments.

