Bollywood is full of friends-turned-foes and sometimes friends again. Today we are talking about one such friend – that of Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. These gorgeous and talented actresses hail from the same generation and, at one point, were even considered best friends. But things turned sours, and Rani wasn’t even invited to Aishwarya’s wedding.

So why did this all happen? Well, scroll down and have a look at their history of from friends to foes and Mukerji’s statement on not being called to celebrate with them.

Both Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruled the silver screen for a long time, and there was never any sort of rivalry between them. But this all changed when Rani replaced Aishwarya in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chalte Chalte. For those who do not know, Rai was shown the door owing to her then-boyfriend Salman Khan creating a major scene on sets and even destroying property.

Another reason that is said to have fueled the cold war between the leading ladies was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marrying Abhishek Bachchan. Allegedly, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek were in a strong relationship with Rani, with even news of them tying the knot soon making headlines. Though nothing was said on record, she and many others were shocked when the Bachchan wedding was announced, and she wasn’t invited to it.

During a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan India, Rani Mukerji got candid about not being invited to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding ceremony. She said, “The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets.”

Further adding, Rani Mukerji said, “However, it doesn’t matter now. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends.”

Talking about inviting someone to your wedding being a personal matter, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress said, “Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite.”

Well, a few years after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot, Rani Mukerji married Yash Raj Films’ head, Aditya Chopra. The two exchanged vows on April 21, 2014, in a private wedding ceremony in Italy. A few people from the industry were invited to the function but not the Aishwarya and Abhishek.

While Aishwarya and Abhishek are parents to Aaradhya (born November 16, 2011), Rani and Aditya welcomed their daughter Adira in 2015.

