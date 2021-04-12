Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff is quite active on Instagram and often share pictures and videos of herself working out and posing like a queen. A while ago, a troll reacted to her picture on a photo-sharing site and commented on the same calling her ‘Bekaar’ and comparing it with her brother Tiger Shroff. The beauty gave a befitting reply to the same, check out!

Krishna shared a picture in swimwear with a caption that read, ‘Wild child. ☄️’ and looked pretty as ever in the same.

The troll reacted to Krishna Shroff’s Instagram picture and commented, “Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utne hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, you are as worthless as your brother is amazing. Do you have no shame? Don’t your parents see your pictures)?”

Giving him a savage reply, the beauty wrote, “Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f*ck off. Thank you.” She concluded and wrote, “Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks.”

That’s one pretty picture, you!

Krishna Shroff’s father Jackie Shroff reacted to her picture and commented, “Health above all keep rocking Gym Swim Pranyam ❤️”. Huma Qureshi also reacted to her picture and left a fire emoji on the same. Pooja Bhatt and Disha Patani also reacted to her picture with emojis.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother also commented on Krishna’s pic and wrote, “Me – hey kishu how are you ? Whahs are you upto these days ? Kishu – oh hey bullzz , not much just shooting for the next BOND film playing the lead. Haha joking, miss you.”

What are your thoughts on Krishna Shroff giving a savage reply to the troll? Tell us in the comments below.

