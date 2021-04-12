HIt looks like Kartik Aaryan is on a roll ever since he rocked in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He has been signing back to back films, and we love it. Recently we told you that he is all set to collaborate with the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl director Sharan Sharma. Now, they have almost finalized the leading lady of the film, and we bet you would be super-excited to see this actress romancing the newbie.

This film is said to be a sports drama, where Kartik will portray a cricketer’s character. Well, the film is yet to be announced officially. But, the makers have approached Triptii Dimri to play the actor’s ladylove. She has been quite in demand, too, after her stint in Laila Majnu. Recently, she was taken under Karan Johar’s wings, and we all know that once an actor/actress gets the Dharma tag, their career is sure to take a U-turn.

According to reports in Bollywood Life, the much-talked-about film is bankrolled by Karan Johar under his Dharma Productions banner. This film is said to be a fictional tale, which is expected to be high on emotions. It will go on floors by the end of this year. Kartik Aaryan is soon expected to start the prep for his role and take coaching lessons once he signs the film officially.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is currently shooting for a Netflix film Qala, which is directed by Bulbbul helmer Anvita Dutt Guptan and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz. This film is special also because late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan is going to make his debut with this one. Well, we cannot wait for these two cuties, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii, to share the screen space.

Talking about Kartik, he will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, who is known for helming projects like Welcome, Ready, No Entry, Singh Is Kinng and many others.

We are sure that you all are going to love the fresh pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

