Kartik Aaryan’s breakthrough hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is all set to re-release in the theaters from March 6, 2026. The recent years have been a boon for re-releases; however, the re-release fatigue is now hitting hard, with Salman Khan’s Tere Naam being the latest victim, as the film has not taken off well at the box office. It would be interesting to see if Kartik Aaryan’s rom-com changes the norm and challenges a few records!

Kartik Aaryan To Dethrone Ranbir Kapoor?

Currently, the highest-grossing re-released rom-com is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin! Re-released in 2025, the rom-com opened at 1.15 crore and went ahead to earn 22.04 crore at the box office!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Re-Release Box Office

It would be interesting to see if Kartik Aaryan challenges the re-release total of YJHD at the box office and dethrones it to claim the top spot for the highest-grossing re-run for a rom-com in Bollywood!

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is currently the third-highest-grossing Hindi re-release at the box office. If Kartik Aaryan manages to surpass it, he will ultimately push Ranbir Kapoor’s biggie out of the top 3, claiming the third spot!

Check out the highest-grossing re-release films in Hindi (Net Collection).

Sanam Teri Kasam: 35.55 crore Tumbbad: 32 crore Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crore Rockstar: 10 crore Laila Majnu: 9.15 crore Baahubali – The Epic: 6.85 crore Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 6 crore Kal Ho Naa Ho: 4.15 crore Veer Zaara: 2.20 crore Karan Arjun: 1.3 crore

Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan and rated 7.1 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “Titu is going to marry a perfect woman named Sweety. Titu’s best friend, Sonu, doubts Sweety’s character and tries to break the marriage, while Sweety tries to do the opposite, which leads to a war between bromance and romance.”

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

