Bollywood has been dealing with allegations of nepotism and cronyism for a long time. Kartik Aaryan, one of the most promising actors in the industry, once joined the ongoing debate with his candid thoughts.

With a career spanning over a decade, he has faced his fair share of struggles, coming from a relatively unknown background. He has successfully established a name for himself in the film fraternity despite being an outsider.

Let’s revisit the time when Kartik shared his opinion on nepotism in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan Shared His Opinion On Nepotism

In an interview with Filmfare earlier this year, Kartik opened up about nepotism and the opportunities he lost in the industry as an outsider, “It exists. It exists in maybe every industry, but because I am a part of this industry, I would say that it does exist. I have had my own journey.”

“ I cannot blame them (star kids), also because maybe if I belonged to a film family, I would have received the same help. So, it is not their fault as such,” he added. (via NDTV)

“I have lost out on opportunities. I have never gotten a chance to work with the biggest names and the directors who are already there, and they are coming out of a 500 crore film or a 300 crore film, and then they are working with me. I have never done that. So, it’s not an even place to judge an actor’s journey,” Kartik added.

However, the young star has made his peace with it. He has come to understand that this is something he will have to deal with to thrive in the industry.

Kartik Aaryan Has Made Peace With Nepotism

The Luka Chuppi actor concluded his interview, saying, “People should not compare themselves to others when it is an unfair field. But I don’t blame them for it. I have made my peace with it. It’s not like I have a problem. My journey makes me feel quite good. But some people are talented as well. A lot of people get a chance but can’t go far, but some people can.”

Kartik Aaryan’s films

Kartik Aaryan marked his Bollywood debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Some of his notable films include Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

On the work front, he is gearing up for his upcoming release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also features Ananya Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It is scheduled for release in December 2025.

