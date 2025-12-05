After the high-octane successful party anthem, title track of the movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Saregama, in association with Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, is ready to win the heart of audiences with the film’s latest track, the peppy romantic song, “Hum Dono.”

Moving away from the chaos of the party scenes, this beautiful track showcases the soulful yet playful chemistry between Ray and Rumi (played by Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey, respectively), offering a sweet glimpse into their budding love story. Hum Dono is poised to become the track for every modern-day yet old-school romantic person, as the song perfectly captures the excitement of two people falling in love.

Second Song From The Film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Releases

Following their successful party anthem, the celebrated composer duo Vishal & Shekhar deliver their next track, brought to life by the mesmerising voices of Sheykhar, Vishal Dadlani and Shruti Pathak. The soulful lyrics, which capture the film’s romantic essence, were crafted by lyricist Anvitaa Dutt, while the graceful, on-screen chemistry is perfected through the choreography of Remo D’Souza.

Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani commented on the new track, saying, “After the big energy of the title track, we wanted ‘Hum Dono’ to feel like a warm hug. It’s a sweet, peppy, and undeniably romantic song that beautifully captures the core emotion of Ray and Rumi’s relationship. We believe this song will resonate with everyone who remembers the excitement of a new romance.”

Kartik & Ananya Shared Their Thoughts On The New Track

Kartik Aaryan shared his enthusiasm for the romantic track: “The journey of Ray and Rumi moves forward beautifully with ‘Hum Dono.’ It’s the kind of song you want to dedicate to your partner. Vishal and Sheykhar have truly delivered magic with their instantly catchy tunes. This track allowed us to explore the quieter, more intimate side of people falling in love and perfectly captures the feeling of new love!”

Ananya Panday added about the song’s vibe, “‘Hum Dono is pure bliss. It’s light, fun, and exactly what a falling-in-love song should feel like. The music by Vishal & Shekhar is so infectious; shooting this song felt like a truly special moment in the film. After the high-energy dance track, this song will give the audience a moment to just smile and feel the romance between Rumi and Ray.”

“Hum Dono” is out now on all major streaming platforms, and the music video is available on Saregama’s official YouTube channel.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri releases this Christmas, 25th December, 2025.

