Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have blocked Christmas for their second film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The anticipation is sky-high, especially since the romance genre has worked very well in Bollywood in 2025. But will the leading actor score his second-highest opening in the post-COVID era? Scroll below for a detailed box office report on day 1.

TMMTMTTM is enjoying a good pre-release buzz!

We’ve recently seen romantic films like Saiyaara and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat do wonders at the box office. Even Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein is surpassing expectations with each passing day. Kartik Aaryan has delivered some memorable romantic comedies, so the expectations are high for his upcoming film directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is releasing on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. It will arrive in a direct box office clash with the late veteran star Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis. Apart from that, there may be some competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. With a light celebratory mood around New Year’s, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer might have the advantage of being the leading choice of the audience.

So far, the pre-release buzz is very much in favor. It would be too early to predict the opening day at this stage, but Dharma Productions‘ upcoming romantic comedy should surely clock a double-digit score.

Where could it rank amongst Kartik Aaryan’s biggest openers post-COVID?

Kartik Aaryan delivered his highest-grossing film of all time in 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy threequel made an opening of staggering 36.60 crores in India. That is indeed a huge feat for a non-sequel, but TMMTMTTM will be competing against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (14.11 crores) to steal the second spot.

Check out the opening day collections of Kartik Aaryan’s releases in the post-COVID era:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024): 36.60 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 14.11 crores Shehzada (2023): 6.5 crores Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023): 9.25 crores Chandu Champion (2024): 5.4 crores

