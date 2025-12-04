Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is close to completing three weeks in theatres. The Bollywood romantic comedy has slowed down amid strong competition from Tere Ishk Mein. It is only 2.24 crores away from beating Sunny Deol’s Jaat, but will Dhurandhar let it achieve the milestone? Scroll below for a detailed day 20 report!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 added 40 lakhs to the kitty on day 20. It remained on similar lines to the third Monday, showcasing a steady hold. Tere Ishk Mein is currently dominating the ticket windows, which is visibly impacting its run. There are also chances of getting sandwiched with the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar tomorrow, on December 5, 2025.

The overall box office collection in India comes to 88.10 crores. De De Pyaar De 2 is reportedly made on a budget of 135 crores. In around three weeks, the makers have recovered 65% of the estimated cost. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 103.95 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 4.90 crores (1 day to go)

Total: 88.10 crores

Set to beat Jaat!

Sunny Deol’s action thriller Jaat earned 90.34 crores in its lifetime in India. Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy is only 2.24 crores away from surpassing it. But the journey will be more challenging starting tomorrow, as Dhurandhar will steal a chunk of the screen count and footfalls. All eyes on the pace starting tomorrow!

Box Office Summary Day 20

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 88.10 crores

Budget recovery: 65%

India gross: 103.95 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 126.95 crores

