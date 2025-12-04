Amarjit Singh Singh Saron, Kaushal Joshi, and Shehnaaz Gill’s production, Ikk Kudi, is a success at the Indian box office. It has been in theaters for over a month and is now nearing the end of its journey. The Punjabi romantic comedy will miss out on the hit verdict. Scroll below for a detailed day 34 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 34

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi earned 2 lakhs on day 34. Despite the regular working days, it has maintained a decent hold, bringing in collections on the same lines for the last 3 days. The overall earnings in India have reached 5.25 crores.

Shehnaaz Gill starrer is made on a budget of 5 crores. In 34 days, the makers have recovered their complete budget and entered the safe zone. It has minted returns of 25 lakhs so far. According to Koimoi’s parameters, a movie must earn double its investment to gain the ‘hit’ verdict. But the target of 10 crores will be out of reach for the Punjabi romantic comedy.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Week 4: 53 lakhs

Week 5: 15 lakhs (1 day left)

Total: 5.25 crores

Will miss beating Nikka Zaildar 4 by an inch!

Ikk Kudi is currently the 6th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. It is only 22 lakhs away from axing the domestic lifetime of Nikka Zaildar 4. However, the box office journey is nearing its conclusion, and securing the 5th spot will no longer be possible.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 10.49 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Nikka Zaildar 4 – 5.47 crores Ikk Kudi – 5.25 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores Phaphey Kuttniyan – 4.08 crores Badnaam – 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya – 3.81 crores

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 34

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 5.25 crores

ROI: 5%

India gross: 6.19 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 15.19 crores

Verdict: Plus

