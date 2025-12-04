Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is fast-pacing towards the success tag. Aanand L Rai’s directorial has already recovered 93.82% of its estimated budget. It has also beaten Bhool Chuk Maaf to emerge as the 4th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein added 7.04 crores on day 6. This includes 6.89 crores from the Hindi belt and 15 lakhs from the Tamil version. The overall box office collection in India reaches 79.75 crores net, which is approximately 94.10 crores in gross total.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is made on a budget of 85 crores. In only 6 days, the makers have recovered 93.82% of the estimated cost. Today, Aanand L Rai’s film will officially enter the safe zone and gain the success tag. With that, the journey of profits will commence.

Here’s a language-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 76.24 crores

Tamil: 3.51 crores

Total: 79.75 crores

Beats Bhool Chuk Maaf!

In only 6 days, Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films’ creation has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf. With that, it has emerged as the 4th highest romantic grosser of 2025.

Here are the top 10 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores De De Pyaar De 2: 87.70 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.80 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 79.75 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores

Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film!

Tere Ishk Mein has also surpassed the earnings of Bhediya to become Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film in India. It is now inches away from crossing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and taking over the 6th spot.

Take a look at the highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crores Housefull 4: 206 crores Dilwale: 148 crores Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crores Crew: 90 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 79.75 crores Bhediya: 65.84 crores Heropanti: 55 crores Bachchan Pandey: 50.25 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 34.3 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 79.75 crores

Budget recovery: 93.82%

India gross: 94.10 crores

