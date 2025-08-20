The movies of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe are interlinked with each other, and the post-credit scene of the film hints at the arrival of its next installment. The last film in this franchise was Stree 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in the Indian cinema.

Now, the Horror Universe is set to bring Thama as its next part of the franchise, and this makes the Stree 2 post-credit scene even more reliable as it hints that Varun Dhawan’s character Bhediya may appear in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film.

What Was The Post-Credit Scene Of Stree 2?

Stree 2 has incorporated two post-credit scenes. The first one belongs to Bhediya and his potential arrival in Thama. In this, a conversation takes place between Bhediya and Jana. They were in a forest, and even a reference to Munjya was dropped, which is also part of this universe. This happened when Varun Dhawan hilariously mocked the name written on the underwear, i.e., “Munni”.

Later, Varun Dhawan’s character, Bhaskar, also mentioned that he is about to return to Delhi, but this time he will return alone. He revealed that there is some chaos going on in Delhi, and there is a mention of haunting blood.

In the Thama teaser, blood is seen as a crucial element; also, from the first look, it’s clear that there is a Vampire in the story. With all this, there are high chances that Bhaskar would return to Delhi despite having a possible presence of Vampire or Dracula there.

The entire thing makes it highly likely that Bhediya may be part of Thama either as a cameo presence or his arrival could be seen in the post-credit scene, linking it with the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Will There Be Bhediya 2 After Thama?

The Maddock films have already confirmed that there will be a sequel to the Bhediya film. The schedule revealed by Maddock for their upcoming Horror Comedy Universe film indicates that August 14, 2026, will be the date when the audience will witness Bhediya 2. So, if everything goes according to plan, you can watch Bhediya 2 in theaters next year on August 14.

