In recent years, Ranveer Singh has been gearing up for his next big project, Dhurandhar. The first look, released by Jio Studios, has already amassed over 50M views on YouTube, generating significant excitement among fans.

Not only this, but it also induced a positive response from the audience, making the film even bigger. Amid this, new reports disclosed unfortunate news for Dhurandhar.

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar’s shoot is halted due to his major issue

According to a report from Republic World, the movie Dhurandhar is currently being filmed in Leh, a district in Ladakh. Recently, a major incident occurred when around 120 crew members fell ill, reportedly due to food poisoning.

On August 17, 2025, the shooting took place at Patthar Sahib in Leh. Following this, the source revealed that around 600 people were served the food, of which 120 members fell sick. Furthermore, the Police administration and the food safety department have also started gathering information, and food is collected from this location for further testing to identify the reason behind the incident.

Shooting is likely halted now, but we must wait for further information to know the film’s status. There are no rumors regarding the postponement of the movie due to this incident.

🚨#RanveerSingh’s upcoming film #Dhurandhar directed by Aditya Dhar, faced a major setback on its Ladakh shoot after around 120 crew members were hospitalised in Leh due to suspected food poisoning. Officials confirmed that the workers developed severe stomach issues, vomiting,… pic.twitter.com/a0nOmaR79K — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 18, 2025

What is Dhurandhar about?

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller featuring Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles. A month ago, the team released the first look of the film, giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect. The teaser showcased Ranveer in a gritty and intense avatar, involved in violent confrontations and ruthless action sequences. Packed with sharp dialogues, high-octane action, and a touch of romance, it also highlighted glimpses of the characters played by Sanjay, Madhavan, Arjun, and Akshaye.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence mission, the story follows a covert agent as he navigates political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal challenges.

Dhurandhar is scheduled to release in theaters on December 5, 2025.

