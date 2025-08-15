Maddock Films and Dinesh Vijan are leveling up their beloved horror-comedy universe with a new outing scheduled to release later this year. The production house is celebrating a landmark moment this Independence Day as Stree 2, the sequel to the blockbuster Stree, turns one today.

To mark the special occasion, producer Dinesh Vijan officially announced the expansion of the horror-comedy universe with Thama, the upcoming film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

The World Of Thama Set To Be Unveiled On This Date

The World of Thama, the first glimpse into the movie, will be unveiled on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. It will offer audiences a look into the world of the Sarvashaktishaali villain, who is set to redefine fear. “Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today. To celebrate, Dinesh Vijan expands the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with #THAMA,” Maddock wrote on Instagram.

“The World of Thama unveils Tuesday, Aug 19, your first glimpse at the sarvashaktishaali villain set to redefine fear… Brace yourself this chapter is a love story, wilder and deadlier than anything you’ve seen before,” they added alongside a clip mentioning iconic Maddock characters, including Stree, Sarkata, Bhediya, and Munjya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

What Is Thama’s Expected Release Window?

Thama is expected to be released in cinemas Diwali 2025. The film promises a genre-bending experience, a wilder and deadlier love story than anything audiences have seen before.

With the movie, Maddock Films continues its legacy of blending unconventional storytelling, unforgettable characters, and high-concept entertainment that resonates with audiences across India and beyond.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Issues Apology After Backlash Over Resurfaced Bipasha Basu Comment, Clarifies “My Intent Was Never To Body-Shame”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News