Following his powerhouse performance in Kesari Chapter 2 and an intense yet entertaining role in Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar is set to put on the lawyer’s robes again and win hearts with the highly-awaited courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 3, the third instalment of the beloved Jolly LLB franchise.

What To Expect From Akshay Kumar’s Performance In Jolly LLB 3?

With his trademark conviction and charm, Akshay proves time and again why he is a natural in the courtroom drama space. He has mastered the rare ability to bring gripping, intense, and effortless performance to the screen, whether it is the emotional gravitas of a heated courtroom debate or the perfectly timed humor that lightens the moment.

The capability to strike the perfect balance is what makes his courtroom portrayals stand out. It is precisely what fans can expect him to deliver again in Jolly LLB 3. The movie is set to raise the stakes higher than ever, blending razor-sharp humor with thought-provoking narratives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Shukla (@saurabhshuklafilms)

More About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare. Joining Akshay Kumar in the instalment are Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, reprising their much-loved roles and ensuring an electrifying on-screen clash between Jolly vs Jolly!

Fans have long been waiting for the return of the franchise, and the teaser for Jolly LLB 3 has added a spark to the wave of excitement among fans and industry insiders. The clip teases a courtroom clash packed with sharp wit, intense drama, and the trademark humor the franchise is known for.

With justice hanging in the balance, this legal showdown promises to keep fans gripped to the final verdict. Jolly LLB 3 releases in cinemas on September 19, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Shukla (@saurabhshuklafilms)

For more such stories, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: War 2 X Review: “Worst Action Film” Or “One Of The Best” – Netizens Stand Divided Over Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR’s Spy Universe Movie!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News