Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla are here with the first official teaser of Jolly LLB 3. The much-awaited teaser was launched yesterday, and within 24 hours, it had garnered massive views across social media. It has rightfully set the stage for the film’s trailer, which will be released soon. Keep scrolling for more!

It is the third film in the Jolly LLB franchise, and this time, the fun and chaos will be doubled as Akshay and Arshad will be against one another in the courtroom. Once again, Shukla’s character will be in the middle of it. There has been no solid update on the film’s storyline, but like its predecessors, the threequel is expected to be based on some interesting events.

Jolly LLB 3 teaser garners 100 million views in 24 hours!

The Jolly LLB 3 teaser was released on Tuesday (August 12), and it garnered 25 million+ views in its first six hours. The views are across all social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. It gained over 21.6 million views on YouTube alone.

Continuing the momentum, the teaser garnered over 100 million views across social media in the first 24 hours. This shows that it is a hit with the audience, who were waiting with bated breath for the film’s teaser. The teaser has received positive reviews from the netizens.

What does it mean for the film?

The teaser’s mix of nostalgia, comedy, and courtroom chaos has clearly struck a chord with audiences. Such buzz gives the film a strong marketing push and boosts its box office potential. It also reassures distributors about the movie’s broad appeal. If the content lives up to the teaser’s promise, this could translate into one of the year’s biggest openings for Bollywood.

More about the film

Directed by Shubhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, will be released in theaters on September 19. It is produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare.

