Saiyaara has been ruling the big screens and capturing hearts nationwide. Even before its theatrical run concludes, speculation surrounds its OTT premiere date. Reports suggest that this romantic musical, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is set to stream on Netflix this September—a hint reportedly dropped by YRF’s casting director, Shanoo Sharma.

Shanoo Sharma’s Story Fuels Speculation

While the makers have not confirmed anything officially, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma has given fans a big hint. She recently reshared a post from OTTFLIX on her Instagram story claiming that Saiyaara will stream on Netflix on September 12, 2025. Her story has only fueled speculation, with many fans treating it as an unofficial confirmation. If true, this also means the movie is following the eight-week theatrical window before its digital release.

Despite competition from fresh theatrical releases like Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saiyaara continues to perform strongly at the box office.

Why Fans Can’t Wait for the Digital Premiere

Saiyaara is not just another love story. It became a massive success, making history as the first-ever Indian romantic film to earn, as reported before, 500 crores globally—an even greater feat considering it stars newcomers in the lead. Directed by Mohit Suri in collaboration with Yash Raj Films, the film blends passion, music, and emotion into a bittersweet tale that has struck a chord with audiences worldwide.

Penned by Rohan Shankar and Sankalp Sadanah, the story follows Krish Kapoor, a restless musician determined to make his mark as a singing sensation, and Vaani Batra, a shy poet who dreams of becoming a journalist. When their worlds collide, love blossoms, but their journey is far from a fairy tale, filled instead with challenges that test the limits of their hearts.

Check out the trailer of Saiyaara below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Addresses Dhanush Dating Rumors: Calls Him “Just a Good Friend”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News