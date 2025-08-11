The Crocs Monsoon Party lit up Mumbai with trendiest fits, quirky Jibbitz™️, and the city’s coolest crowd last night, i.e., August 10, 2025. The exclusive night was a lively celebration of individuality, fashion, and the iconic self-expression that’s at the heart of the brand. It was a star-studded event in the presence of Bollywood celebrities and influencers.

New-gen celebrities and creators infused the event with fresh energy, making it louder, cooler, and unmistakably Crocs-approved. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who endorsed Crocs, was present at the event along with his co-actors from the industry. Other celebrities in attendance were Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, Alizeh, and Anjini Dhawan. Everyone styled their Crocs with a monsoon twist and signature flair.

It was not just an event but an engrossing fun night, where guests explored a series of playful and immersive engagement zones designed to reflect the viral campaign #YourCrocsYourSplash. These included a Jibbitz™️ Customisation Counter, Spin the Splash Wheel, Indu Ice Cream Cart, Claw Machine, Drnk Matcha Bar, and a curated dessert table, creating an atmosphere where every moment was as photogenic as it was fun.

Dressed in rain-ready looks that fused high fashion with laid-back cool, guests perfectly embodied the individuality Crocs celebrates. From standout monsoon styles to custom Jibbitz™, the night was a splash of pure Crocs energy.

The Crocs Monsoon Party wasn’t just another night out — it was a fashion storm of self-expression. And if last night proved anything, B-town’s style icons and trending influencers are head over heels for their Classic Clogs and Jibbitz™.

