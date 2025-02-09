Superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, Dumb Biryani. He opened up about his time in prison during his blackbuck poaching case. Furthermore, he gave his nephew some advice on hard work and attaining success in life.

Salman Khan On His Time In Jail

Talking about the same, Salman Khan recalled that he mostly spent his time sleeping in jail. For the unversed, the megastar also revealed that, in reality, he only gets a few hours of sleep. However, since he did not have anything to do in jail, he mostly caught up on his sleep.

The Maine Pyaar Kiya actor said, “I generally sleep for a couple of hours, and once a month, I get 7–8 hours a day. Sometimes, I sleep when I get a few minutes’ break between shoots. I can only sleep when I don’t have anything else to do. So, I slept nicely when I was in jail. I sleep when there is turbulence in an aircraft because there is nothing I can do in such a situation.” Salman had reportedly spent a total of 18 days in prison in 1998, 2006, and 2007 after he was sentenced to 5 years in jail for poaching blackbucks and Chinkaras.

Salman Khan’s Advice For Arhaan Khan

Apart from this, Salman Khan also gave some sound pieces of advice to his nephew, Arhaan Khan. The Dabangg actor asked Arhaan to never let success go to his head. Furthermore, Salman asked him to never let go of the enthusiasm to work hard even as he grows older.

The actor said, “You can take absolute responsibility for your failures, but success is never just yours. If you allow it to get to your head, you will get messed up, for sure. If you let go of this enthusiasm, you are allowing yourself to become a much older version of yourself. That should never happen. You don’t say, ‘I am tired…’ Get up, and do something. Don’t say ‘I can’t sleep…’ Just do something long enough for your body to get tired and fall asleep.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the action flick, Sikandar. The film will be directed by AR Murugadoss. It will also star Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

