Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s 1989 cult romantic film, Maine Pyar Kiya is still fondly etched in the minds of every cinema enthusiasts out there. But did you know that Bhagyashree was not the OG choice for the film. Before her, the makers were considering actress Upasana Singh for the role but eventually she got rejected for the same. In her conversation with Sidharth Kanan, she recalled being almost selected for the role of Suman in the film and what led to her rejection.

Sooraj Barjatya Had Almost Roped In Upasana Singh For Maine Pyar Kiya

Upasana Singh said that she had auditioned for the role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya and Sooraj Barjatya was quite impressed with her work. He had also almost assured her that she has got the part but things took a different turn when she met his father Raj Kumar Barjatya. The Kapil Sharma Show star said, “He told me everything about the film, my role. And he selected me. After that, he said that you come tomorrow and meet my father but from my end, you are okay. The next day, I met his father and he rejected me. They are very sweet people so he did not say rejected but they did not call me again.”

Reason Behind Upasana Singh’s Rejection From Maine Pyar Kiya

Years later in 2003, Upasana Singh worked with the Barjatya clan in their film, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. While the Barjatya family revealed in front of the rest of the cast members, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan that Upasana was the original choice for Maine Pyaar Kiya, the actress also got to know the real reason behind her rejection. She added, “He said ‘I am not making an excuse, but you were taller than Salman’. That is what I was told. They wanted someone who was a little shorter than Salman so that’s why they didn’t cast me. They were not lying.”

However, Raj Kumar Barjatya had also jokingly added that if Upasana Singh would have been selected for Maine Pyar Kiya, she would have also disappeared from the industry like Bhagyashree. For the unversed, Bhagyashree had taken an indefinite sabbatical from the film industry despite the movie being a blockbuster. She however, returned to the movies later with some Hindi and regional films. Coming to Upasana, the actress has carved a niche for herself with many movies and TV shows over the span of her stellar career.

