Akshay Kumar needs no introduction; he is one of the biggest actors in the industry and is known for his punctuality and discipline. The actor is known to finish his films within forty to fifty days, but that has always been like a double-edged sword for the actor. While some praise him for finishing work quickly without much delay, others criticize or mock him for completing four to five films in a year. He once addressed the matter and clapped back at the haters in the most iconic way. Scroll below for the deets.

Akshay is one of the highest-paid and most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry. Unlike other A-list stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or Shah Rukh Khan, he does multiple movies in a year. He also leads a very disciplined lifestyle, going to sleep and waking up early.

A few years back, Akshay Kumar appeared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, where he slammed haters who criticized him for doing multiple movies in a year. The Sarfira actor said, “Mujhe bataiye yahan kaun hai jo apne bacche ko bolta hai itna kaam kyun karte ho? Admi bolta hai ki itni gambling kyun karta hai? Itna peeta kyun hai? Lekin kaun bolta hai ki itna kaam kyun karta hai.”

The actor revealed how sometimes journalists ask him why he wakes up early in the morning, and Akshay addressed that with a hint of sarcasm and said, “Aaj main kaam karta hoon, chori toh nahi karta. Koi koi media wale mujhe puchte hain, ‘Aap itne subha kyun uth jaate ho?’ Arey subha uth raha hoon, uthta hi hoon na, subha bani hai uthne ke liye. ‘Raat ko itni jaldi so jate ho?’ Arey bewakoof raat ko sota hai aadmi.”

Akshay Kumar then explained, “Meri samajh mein nahi aata main galat kya kar raha hoon. ‘Aap itna kaam kyun karte ho?’ Arey kaam karunga main. 4 filmein karunga. Haan agar picture ke andar 50 din chahiye main 50 din doonga, 7 din chahiye main 70 din doonga. Main apne din ki baat kar raha ha, meri 40 din mein khatam ho jaati hai waise toh picture ko kareeb 70 – 90 din lagte hain. Kabhi main aiesa bola nahi hoon, lekin aaj mera maan karta hai main bolun. Kya baat hai? Sherwani mein kya pareshaani hai ki main itna kaam karta hoon toh aapko itni takleef hoti hai.”

This year, Akshay Kumar was the lead actor in Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein. He also made cameo appearances in Stree 2 and Singham Again. On the professional front, he has Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Sky Force, and a few others scheduled to be released in 2025.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Saved Shashi Kapoor From Being Beaten Up By Villain In Cutest Possible Way: “His Shashi Uncle Was In Danger, He Had To Act”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News