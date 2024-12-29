Saif Ali Khan might be one of the most versatile actors in the film industry at present. He is very composed in public appearances, but he once stopped a villain from beating his favorite Shashi uncle. We are talking about the suave and charming Shashi Kapoor. The late actor worked with Sharmila Tagore, Saif’s mother, in multiple movies. Being her son, Saif visited film sets with his mother, and the incident with Kapoor happened during the filming of Paap Aur Punya.

Paap Aur Punya was released in 1974 and featured Shashi in a dual role. Besides Kapoor and Tagore, the film also had Ajit, Asrani, and Aruna Irani as part of the supporting cast. Shashi and Sharmila shared the screen in movies like Waqt, Aamne Samne, and more. Saif is now married to the great Kapoor clan to Kareena Kapoor. Shashi is the youngest brother of the great Raj Kapoor.

According to DNA’s report, in the Shashi Kapoor: The Householder, The Star, written by Aseem Chhabra and published by Rupa Publications, the story about Saif Ali Khan was mentioned. The book quoted Sharmila Tagore: “Shashi and I were in Jaipur for Paap Aur Punya. My son, Saif, who was just two years old, was with me, as were Shashi’s wife and kids. The Kapoors would take my son around, and Shashi, I imagine, spent time playing with him – because soon, Saif grew quite attached to ‘Shashi Uncle.'”

The book further mentioned how a young Saif Ali Khan tackled the villain to save his beloved Shashi uncle. It read, “One day, Shashi happened to be shooting a scene where a villain put a noose around his neck, while he yanked at the rope and struggled quite desperately. Suddenly, the villain, who was in complete command of the scene, screamed! Unknown to him, Saif had crawled up and bitten him on the leg! You see, Saif thought that his Shashi Uncle was being beaten up, was in huge danger, and nobody was helping him. He had to act! Shashi Uncle was really his favorite.”

Saif Ali Khan might get red-faced after remembering this adorable incident, or maybe he has completely forgotten it, but it is indeed a cute story his fans got to know about.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1.

