The Man of Masses Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara: Part 1, which is arriving in the theaters on Friday, has once again proven the massive fanbase he commands. With sky-high expectations surrounding this highly anticipated 2024 release, the much-awaited pre-release event was unfortunately canceled due to security concerns and overwhelming crowd numbers.

Why The Event Turned A Challenge

Originally planned as an indoor event to manage the frenzy, the sheer passion and excitement of NTR Jr.’s fans made it nearly impossible to control the situation. The pre-release event was scheduled very close to Ganesh Nimarjanam, and large-scale events like this typically require at least a week of preparation. Additionally, the heavy rains over the past few days in Hyderabad created many challenges. Even though it didn’t rain yesterday, the conditions wouldn’t have been favorable for an outdoor event.

When 10 Lakh Fans Went Crazy For Jr NTR

This isn’t the first time the RRR superstar experienced such crowd madness. Before experiencing fan frenzy at Devara’s launch, it was in 2004, during the audio launch of his blockbuster film Andhrawala in Kurnool, over 9 to 10 lakh people attended, arriving in trains, buses, and lorries. Special trains were arranged for fans, making it a historic event that is still a hot topic in cinema discussions. This took place after the release of his hit film Simhadri, further cementing his status as a mass icon.

History Repeated At Brahmastra & RRR Events

More recently, the superstar’s stardom shone brightly when he was invited as the chief guest for a large-scale event in Hyderabad for Brahmastra. Though it wasn’t his film, the love his fans showed was remarkable, and the event became the talk of the town due to the overwhelming turnout. Similarly, during the RRR promotions in Mumbai, despite it being a multi-starrer event and the presence of stars like Salman Khan, Jr NTR’s fans turned up in the largest numbers, chanting his name and slogans for him. This led the “Man of Masses” to calm them down to ensure the smooth continuation of the event.

Jr NTR’s Unmatched Stardom

Now, with Devara: Part 1 poised to release on September 27th, the excitement is at an all-time high. The pre-release event, which was supposed to take place yesterday, witnessed fans storming the venue from various places across the country. Despite efforts by the police and security forces, the uncontrollable crowd, coupled with the level of excitement, led to the unfortunate cancellation of the event for safety reasons. The fans’ love and frenzy for their hero was beyond control, leaving everyone speechless at the sheer magnitude of his stardom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Devara Box Office Expectations

With the monumental fanbase Jr NTR commands, Devara: Part 1 is expected to deliver nothing short of a box office tsunami. The film is the superstar’s first solo release in six years, and expectations are astronomical. Directed by the supremely talented Koratala Siva and featuring music by the sensation Anirudh Ravichander, the film has already generated massive buzz. Anirudh’s music for the film has gone viral, and his recent tweet about the project has only added to the hype. His backing of the film has led to heightened anticipation, with many believing Devara: Part 1 is poised for a record-breaking box office run.

For updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Devara Trailer Review: Jr NTR’s Screen Presence Shines With Saif Ali Khan’s Mysterious Aura

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News