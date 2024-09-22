Devara Box Office Pre Sales (USA): Jr NTR Earns 61% Of RRR's Advance Sales For Premiere Day

Jr NTR’s Devara has been registering phenomenal advance sales for the premiere day in the USA. With five days remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, the action film, also starring Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and others, is maintaining a good pace at the box office.

Devara USA Pre-Sales

For the premiere day, the Koratala Siva film has registered an advance sales of approx $1.5 million with 58K sold tickets. Meanwhile, the film has recorded a pre-sales of $1.82 million at the North American box office eyeing to cross Prabhas’s Salaar by the end of this week.

Jr NTR’s RRR Pre-Sales

The superstar’s last film at the US box office was RRR, which created hysteria and registered pre-sales of $2.6 million on the premiere day in the USA. This was a record-breaking number, and currently, Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara has already recorded a pre-sale of $1.6 million for the premiere day in the USA.

5 Days & $1 Million To Go!

While Devara has earned 61% of RRR’s advance sales for the premiere day, Jr NTR’s film still needs a whopping $1 million in advance sales to axe his own RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film is all set to release on September 26, 2024, and has five days in hand to achieve this target.

Devara Ticket Sales In The USA

The action film featuring Jr NTR in a double role has registered a ticket sale of 58K against RRR’s 89K sold tickets in advance for the premiere day. All eyes are to see if Devara crosses this number, creating an iconic record, or if it misses the deadline!

