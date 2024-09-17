NTR’s Devara is steadily gaining attention in film circles, despite mixed reactions to its trailer. Advance ticket sales are already going strong, and the team behind the film is confident that it will be a blockbuster, setting up momentum for the second part. In a notable development, Devara is offering a unique viewing experience in Australia by being the first Indian film to release exclusively in D-Box technology.

The D-BOX experience elevates cinematic immersion with over 65,000 haptic movements, vibrations, and textures that sync perfectly with the on-screen action. While previous films have been shown in D-Box, Devara marks the first time the content has been mastered exclusively for this technology.

The distributors have released a list of theaters equipped with this technology for Devara screening. On the other hand, the Indian audiences will not be able to witness this technology. The film is releasing normally in our networks. The viewers in Australia will have this special offer and it is releasing in limited theatres.

Meanwhile, there will be early shows of Devara in the Telugu states as the makers are trying to acquire the permission from the government for the same. According to the sources, there will be 1 AM shows in more than 15 screens in the state. Most of them are the single screens and even multiplexes will have the early shows. Meanwhile, it is being heard that the ticket prices will be around Rs. 418 in multiplexes and Rs. 250 in single screens in Telangana. The change of price will be seen in Andhra Pradesh as different rates will be applied there.

The film’s pre-release event is expected to be taking place soon. The entire cast and crew will be present at the event. Koratala Siva is the director of the film. Jr NTR will romance Janhvi Kapoor in this action drama.

Must Read: Devara Trailer Review: Jr NTR & Saif Ali Khan In Clash Of The Titans With Strong BGM But Poor VFX, Confusing Plot & Disappointing Dub, Blockbuster Status In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News