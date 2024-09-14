The countdown for Devara has begun, and we’re just 13 days away from witnessing the magnum opus on the big screen. As Jr NTR returns to the big screen after a gap of almost two and a half years, the excitement among fans is really high, and they are ready to celebrate the release as a big event, especially in the Telugu states. Considering the same, the film has fetched big deals, and box office expectations are very high.

The Tollywood action entertainer marks the reunion of director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR after Janatha Garage (2016). As Janatha Garage was a big success, the hopes are high for this reunion. Also, the halo effect of RRR is in the air, which has helped to create ground-level buzz for the film. However, despite so much buzz, the road to success isn’t that easy for this biggie.

Jr NTR is a big star in Telugu states, and after RRR, his stardom has gone to the next level. Considering this, the buyers have invested big money in exchange for theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as they are confident about the recovery and profits. Regarding the same, Track Tollywood states that Devara’s breakeven in Telugu states lies at 120 crore share.

Yes, you read that right! Devara will need to fetch a share of 120 crores to achieve breakeven in Telugu states. It means that the film will need to earn around 230 crores gross at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In order to achieve this, the content of the film needs to be very good as it won’t be able to achieve breakeven only on the basis of stardom.

For those who don’t know, Jr NTR’s highest-grossing solo film is Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), which has a global gross of 160 crores. So, Devara needs to earn a 43.75% higher collection than Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava to achieve breakeven in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

