3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan, has once again arrived in theatres. This is the second time the film has been re-released on the big screen. A limited number of shows have been allotted, mainly concentrated in the Telugu pockets, and just like the last time, the response has been outstanding. In the advance booking alone, it sold over 50,000 tickets for day 1, which hints at a blockbuster collection. Keep reading for the detailed box office report!

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the elder daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, this Tamil romantic psychological thriller was originally released in 2012. Back then, the Why This Kolaveri Di? song by Anirudh Ravichander was a huge rage, and it garnered all the attention towards the film. Unfortunately, in terms of theatrical run, it wasn’t a winner.

However, 3 has become widely popular over the years among Dhanush fans, and many even call it underrated. It was re-released for the first time in 2022, and the response was phenomenal in the Telugu states. Cut to now, the film has hit theatres for the third time, and again, the audience is going crazy. In fact, before the first show started, almost half of the shows were in the filling fast or houseful mode.

3 has been re-released in around 280 shows, with the majority of them in Telugu states. Out of this, around 113 shows were filling fast, and 23 were houseful before the first show started today. Through advance booking alone, the film sold a whopping 50,000+ tickets for day 1 (excluding blocked seats), which equals a collection of around 85 lakh gross. It’s a really crazy scene, and it just shows the craze for Dhanush among the Telugu audience.

In terms of cities, Hyderabad is the best-performing center, with over 21,000 tickets sold in the advance booking stage. It is followed by Vizag. Talking about the overall occupancy, it went well above 50% in pre-sales.

