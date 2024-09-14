Aayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, has come at the right time for the Malayalam film industry, as for months, there has been an absence of big-money spinners. Mammootty’s Turbo was that one film that had huge potential, but it turned out to be a losing affair due to its heavy costs. Now, it seems that the Tovino Thomas starrer might make it big at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 report!

The Mollywood action-adventure flick, helmed by Jithin Laal, was released on September 12. It was welcomed with mostly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth is favorable among the ticket-buying audience. The performances of the entire cast, the storytelling, and the visuals are being praised unanimously. This positivity around the film was reflected in the collection yesterday, but the overall jump was limited.

On the opening day, ARM earned 3 crores. With positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, the film made gains yesterday, but they were limited. With a growth of over 6%, the Tovino Thomas starrer raked in an estimated collection of 3.20 crores on day 2, taking the overall tally to 6.20 crores net at the Indian box office in the first two days.

For those who don’t know, ARM is reportedly made at a budget of 30 crores. So, if we compare it with the domestic collection of 6.20 crores, the film has already recovered 20.66% of its cost, which is a good thing. From here, it will show a healthy jump today and tomorrow, and after that, with positive reactions all around, it is expected to hold on well during weekdays.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, ARM marked a solid start. It amassed 3.54 crores gross in India and around 2.85 crores gross in overseas, taking the estimated day 1 total to 6.39 crores gross.

