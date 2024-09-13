The Buckingham Murders was released in theatres today. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading role, the pre-release buzz had unfortunately not been upto the mark. The consequences of it are visible in the opening day figures, but the action thriller has still managed to make a fair start. Scroll below for early trends of day 1.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders is a crime thriller about a British-Indian detective who recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered child in Buckinghamshire. Whether she surpasses all hurdles and manages to crack the cake is to be seen.

The Buckingham Murders is low on buzz!

The subject is interesting, but unfortunately, the masses have not been very keen on watching the film so far. The Buckingham Murders largely depended on word-of-mouth, given that the pre-release buzz was almost non-existent. The occupancy throughout the day remained on the lower end.

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Day 1 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, The Buckingham Murders made box office collections in the range of 1.10-1.30 crores on the opening day. The figures should have definitely been better, given a bankable actress like Kareena Kapoor Khan leads the film. Hopefully, the word-of-mouth will grow, and the numbers will grow over the weekend.

More about the film

The supporting cast features Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Rukku Nahar, among others. The Buckingham Palace had received rave reviews at the 67th BFI London Film Festival premiere on 14 October 2023.

Kareena Kapoor makes her debut as a producer alongside Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. After the conclusion of the theatrical run, it will hit the digital platform Netflix.

