Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan turned out to be a massive blockbuster at the worldwide box office. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film. The action thriller will soon be released in Japan and compete against RRR and Muthu, among others, in the Top 5 Indian grossers in the international circuit. Where could it possibly land? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Jawan will be released in Japan on November 29, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fandom in the overseas market, so the anticipation is sky-high. Atlee’s directorial had minted 1163.82 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It needs around 37 crores to achieve the 1200 crore mark. Whether that milestone will be unlocked in the upcoming phase is to be seen.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Indian Films In Japan

Indian films have enjoyed a massive fanbase in the overseas markets. The unbeatable king so far remains SS Rajamouli, whose Oscar-winning film RRR rules with lifetime earnings of 132 crores gross. On the other hand, the easy target for Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be 3 Idiots, which minted 10.05 crores gross.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian films in Japan below:

RRR: 132 crores gross

Muthu: 23.50 crores gross

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 18.15 crores gross

Darbar: 12.34 crores gross

3 Idiots: 10.05 crores gross

Will Jawan land at the second spot?

RRR is a far-fetched dream, given the humungous figures it garnered. But there are huge possibilities that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will beat 3 Idiots, Darbar, Baahubali 2 as well as Muthu to land at the second position. It will at least need 23.50 crores+ gross to achieve that milestone. The action-thriller has been a massive success worldwide, only time will tell if it passes with flying colors in Jawan as well.

More about Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also featured Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made special appearances. It was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Veer Zaara Re-Release Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Craze For Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta’s Classic Soars High Even After 20 Years, Sells Over 3,000 Tickets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News