The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer iconic love story Veer Zaara is all set to grace our big screens again after 20 years. The 2004 movie is being re-released into the theatres today (September 13). Following the latest advance booking updates, the excitement and love for the cult romance drama seem to soar higher among the masses.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer is being re-released, not on a very humongous scale, with 250 screens allotted to the movie, each screen having one show. However, this did not deter the advance booking collections for Veer Zaara. The film has sold 3250 tickets on the first day of its re-release in top theatre chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis.

The re-release of the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer film is already proving to be a tough competition to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders, released today. Veer Zaara has sold around 300 tickets in Movie Max, three times more than the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer movie. By this, Veer Zaara is most likely to eye for an opening of around 15 to 20 lakhs on the first day of its re-release.

It is heartwarming to see that the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer still receive so much love and adoration from the people. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rani Mukerji in the lead role. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini were seen in cameo roles.

Veer Zaara might face tough competition from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree, which still shows no signs of slowing at the box office. Apart from this, Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad is another movie with a significant buzz surrounding its re-release. Even though it is still slated to re-release the next month, the movie can still pose a threat for the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

