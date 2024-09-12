Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 will complete four weeks at the box office today. It has witnessed an exceptional, rather historical, run at the ticket windows. The horror-comedy flick is leading the race against Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan so far. Scroll below for a detailed analysis on day 28.

It’s a clear runway at the ticket windows, given there are no latest or big upcoming releases. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders arrives in theatres tomorrow, i.e., September 13, but it doesn’t seem to be a threat. Tumbbad will also be joining Laila Majnu and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in the theatres with its re-release tomorrow. But all in all, no stress-worthy outing could impact Amar Kaushik’s directorial.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 28

On the fourth Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film collected 3.04 crores. It has surpassed expectations once again, as analysts predicted earnings in the vicinity of 2.50 crores. It is also to be noted that Stree 2 has maintained a tremendous hold with 3 crores+ in the kitty every single day in Week 4.

Take a look at the Week 4 breakup so far:

Day 1: 4.84 crores

Day 2: 8.77 crores

Day 3: 11.40 crores

Day 4: 3.60 crores

Day 5: 3.20 crores

Day 6: 3.04 crores

Total: 34.85 crores

The overall collections of Stree 2 after 28 days stand at 561.28 crores.

Scores the highest Week 4 collections in Hindi cinema

Jawan previously held the title of the highest fourth week in Hindi cinema by beating Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and KGF Chapter 2, among others.

There’s one more day to complete the fourth week, but Stree 2 has already surpassed the collections made by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (34.53 crores). The horror-comedy flick continues its streak of success and will be concluding its first month on a banger note at the box office!

