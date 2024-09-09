Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is refusing to slow down as, again, during the fourth weekend, it recorded a fantastic sum at the Indian box office. In the absence of major Bollywood releases, the film is doing exceptionally well, and it seems that it will definitely become the second entrant of the 600 crore club from Bollywood after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Stree sequel had a three-way Independence Day clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa but hasn’t impacted it a bit, and the collections have been earth-shattering since the opening day. Even during the fourth weekend, the film registered the highest-ever collection for a Hindi film. It comfortably went past Jawan’s weekend numbers.

On the fourth Friday, Stree 2 did a business of 4.84 crores, but on Saturday, there was a massive jump of over 80%, and 8.77 crores came in. Again, yesterday, the film hit the double digits and earned 11.40 crores, thus minting a whopping 25.01 crores during the fourth weekend. With this, it has registered the biggest fourth weekend ever in the history of Hindi cinema.

Stree 2 surpassed the Hindi collection of the fourth weekend of Jawan (22.30 crores) to set a new benchmark. Take a look at the list of the top 5 highest fourth weekend Hindi collections below.

Stree 2 – 25.01 crores Jawan (Hindi) – 22.30 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike – 19.10 crores Gadar 2 – 18.75 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – 18.10 crores

Meanwhile, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has earned 551.44 crores net at the Indian box office in 25 days, which equals 650.69 crores gross. In overseas, it has earned 130.11 crores gross so far, taking the worldwide box office collection to 780.80 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

