And the same story continues for Thalapathy Vijay films! During Leo, we saw how the biggie performed well in the Hindi market despite no promotions. It has now happened again in the case of The Greatest Of All Time, as the Hindi version has pulled off a decent total at the Indian box office during the 4-day extended weekend, and that too without zero promotion in the Hindi belt. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Vijay has earned a loyal fan following in the Hindi market due to the dubbed versions of his popular Tamil films. Post Master, this following has grown exponentially. Unfortunately, none of his previous releases have been promoted well, which has restricted the overall box office potential of the superstar in Hindi.

The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) isn’t being screened in the national cinema chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) in North India due to its 4-week OTT window. Despite that, it took a decent start and raked in 2.10 crores opening. It saw a dip on Friday but picked up again on Saturday and earned 2.50 crores. On Sunday, the film jumped again and earned 3 crores, bringing the 4-day collection to 9.35 crores net at the Indian box office.

If The Greatest Of All Time (Hindi) had been released in the national cinema chains, the collection could have been in the range of 13-15 crores. Nonetheless, it’s been a decent ride so far, and everything now depends on how it holds up today. That being said, it will surpass Varisu’s 9.39 crores (Hindi) today to become Thalapathy Vijay’s second highest-grossing Hindi dub film at the Indian box office. Leo (Hindi) is at the top with 32.21 crores. It already surpassed the Hindi collection of Beast (2.30 crores) and Master (4.75 crores).

Day-wise breakdown of The GOAT (Hindi):

Day 1 – 2.10 crores

Day 2 – 1.75 crores

Day 3 – 2.50 crores

Day 4 – 3 crores

Total – 9.35 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

