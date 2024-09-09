The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, has smashed a fantastic score during the 4-day extended opening weekend in the overseas market. After a strong start, the film maintained its momentum, picking up well over the weekend. As per the estimates flowing in, the magnum opus raked in almost 130 crores during the weekend, making it the second highest-grossing Indian film internationally in 2024 already. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, Vijay has built a massive fan base in the international circuits, and the pure display of stardom was seen during Leo. For those who aren’t aware, Leo was Vijay’s first film to earn 200 crores in overseas, and it seems that The GOAT is on the right track to join the list. Territories like North America, Europe, and the Gulf are contributing immensely.

According to estimates, The Greatest Of All Time earned a whopping 29.37 crores gross in North America during the extended opening weekend (including premieres). This exceeded breakeven, which was around 26 crores gross. So, it’s now a success story at the North American box office and another big grosser for Thalapathy Vijay after Leo.

In Malaysia, The Greatest Of All Time is running riot, marking the biggest Sunday for a Tamil film, surpassing Leo and Jailer. At the end of the weekend, the film has earned an estimated collection of around 19.20 crores gross. In Sri Lanka, it earned around 4.40 crores gross. In Singapore, it has earned around 9.57 crores gross. Reports from other territories are yet to come.

Inclusive of all, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has done an estimated business of a whopping 128 crores gross in overseas in 4 days (including premieres). With this, it became the fourth Indian film of 2024 to score a century at the overseas box office and has already crossed Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (101 crores gross) to become the third highest-grossing Indian film internationally in 2024.

Today, The GOAT will surpass Stree 2‘s 129.11 crores gross to grab the second spot on the list. The list is topped by Kalki 2898 AD (283.89 crores gross).

Highest-grossing Indian films at the overseas box office in 2024 (above 100 crores gross):

Kalki 2898 AD – 283.89 crores gross Stree 2 – 129.11 crores gross The Greatest Of All Time – 128 crores gross Fighter – 101 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (Worldwide): Zooms Past Emma Watson Starrer Beauty And The Beast’s $1.27 Billion To Become 23rd Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News