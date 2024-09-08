Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, continues to do fantastic business at the Indian box office. Today, it has completed 25 days in theatres, and despite earning well over 500 crores, there are no signs of exhaustion. Yesterday, it witnessed a jump of over 80%, and again, today, the film scored in double digits, which is simply outstanding. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Amar Kaushik-directed film opened with extraordinary numbers on Independence Day and has been enjoying a winning ride at ticket windows since then. It single-handedly dominated the theatrical run in the Hindi belt of India and destroyed opponents like Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Riding high on the Maddock Supernatural Universe’s hype and positive word-of-mouth, the film has comfortably crossed the 550 crore mark in net collection on the fourth Sunday.

Yesterday, Stree 2 raked in 8.77 crores. Again, today, it registered superb occupancy throughout the day, and with evening shows picking up really well, it crossed the 10 crore mark. In fact, early trends suggest a score of 10.50-11.50 crores on day 25, which is huge. Including this estimated number, the collection now stands at a staggering 550.54-551.54 crores net at the Indian box office.

With 550.54-551.54 crores, Stree 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (543.22 crores) to become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film in history. If collection remains steady tomorrow, it’ll cross Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (554 crores) to grab the 6th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 1031 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores RRR – 772 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crores Jawan – 640.42 crores Animal – 554 crores Stree 2 – 550.54-551.54 crores Pathaan – 543.22 crores Gadar 2 – 525.50 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 418 crores

